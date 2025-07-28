ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Michelle Plouffe retires after career with women’s, 3x3 national teams

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Michelle Plouffe (1) moves past United States Cierra Burdick (7) during the women's 3 X 3 basketball bronze medal game at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.