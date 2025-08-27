Edmonton

McDavid taking his time with contract extension, says he has ‘every intention to win in Edmonton’

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates during a stoppage in play during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, in Edmonton, on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.