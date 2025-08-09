ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Mayoral candidate to move desk onto street for ‘Listening Tour’

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Andrew Knack on Alberta Primetime
Andrew Knack on Alberta Primetime on May 23, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.