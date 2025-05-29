ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Man wanted in connection with attempted abduction in northwest Edmonton found: EPS

By Brittany Ekelund

Police are looking for this man in connection with a May 7 incident in the area of 125 Street and 145 Avenue, when a man was allegedly seen naked and masturbating in a park. (Supplied)
