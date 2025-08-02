ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Man pleads guilty in arson extortion case targeting Edmonton homebuilders

By The Canadian Press

Published

The remnants of a newly built home that was burned down and is under investigation for arson in Edmonton on Friday Jan. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.