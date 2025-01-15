ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Man killed by Alberta RCMP before Christmas was armed: ASIRT

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a man killed by RCMP in Alberta on Dec. 23, 2024 was armed with these weapons before the shooting. (Credit: ASIRT)
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a man killed by RCMP in Alberta on Dec. 23, 2024 was armed with these weapons before the shooting. (Credit: ASIRT)