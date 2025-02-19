ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Man found dead in car in southwest Edmonton, homicide detectives investigating

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

A man was found dead in a car in this area of Edmonton's Chappelle neighbourhood on Feb. 18, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
A man was found dead in a car in this area of Edmonton's Chappelle neighbourhood on Feb. 18, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)