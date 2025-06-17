ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Low mosquito numbers in Edmonton but expert warns that could change quickly

By Amanda Anderson

Published

The wet weekend weather in Edmonton has mosquito treatment program crews rushing to sites around the city where the insects are most likely to be hatching.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.