ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Lane reductions coming to 104 Avenue as part of LRT construction

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

This section of Stony Plain Road and 124 Street will be closed entirely for an expected eight weeks to allow for accelerated construction on the Valley Line West LRT expansion.
This section of Stony Plain Road and 124 Street will be closed entirely for an expected eight weeks to allow for accelerated construction on the Valley Line West LRT expansion.