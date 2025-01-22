ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘I’m stressed’: Mom hopes to bring son in coma home soon as Dominican Republic hospital bill reaches $78K

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chase Delorme-Rowan is shown in a handout photo taken in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cindy Rowan
Chase Delorme-Rowan is shown in a handout photo taken in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cindy Rowan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.