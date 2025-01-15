ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘I marvel at the greatness of it’: New Canadians take oath on Canada Day

By Alex Antoneshyn

Published

New citizens take oath on Canada Day Fifty new Canadians took the Oath of Citizenship at the Alberta Legislature on Canada Day. CTV Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg reports.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.