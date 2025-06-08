ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘He’s a battler’: Veteran forward Corey Perry playing key role for Oilers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Oilers forwards Corey Perry (90) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, back right, celebrate Perry's tying goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck