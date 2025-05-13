ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Henrique, Skinner help Oilers push Knights to brink of elimination with shutout win

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Adam Henrique (19), Jake Walman (96) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during first period round 2, game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.