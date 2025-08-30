Edmonton

‘Freedom-loving hog’: City salutes swine that staved off slaughter with statue

By The Canadian Press

Published

A sculpture of Francis the Pig is shown after it was unveiled in Red Deer, Alta. on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fakiha Baig


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.