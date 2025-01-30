Father convicted of manslaughter in killing of Métis hunters denied full parole

Jake (Jacob) Sansom (left) and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." An Edmonton judge has denied bail to a 31-year-old man accused of killing two Metis hunters in central Alberta. Jacob Sansom, 39, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, were shot and killed on a rural road near Glendon, Alta., on March 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris