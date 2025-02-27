ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Education minister directs schools to provide in-person classes during strike

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at an announcement about the new draft social studies curriculum on Thursday March 14, 2024. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.