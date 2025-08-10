ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton police searching for persons of interest in playground arson

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

EPS have released the following photos of people they'd like to talk to about an arson that happened on July 12, 2025. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.