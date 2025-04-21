ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers name Stuart Skinner starting goalie to begin playoff run

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner defends the goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)


















