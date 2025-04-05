ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl expected back before playoffs after sustaining lower-body injury

By The Associated Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his 50th goal of the season against the Calgary Flames during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.