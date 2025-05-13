ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton Elks sign offensive lineman Korte to 2-year extension

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (right) and Mark Korte (65) celebrate a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, August 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.