ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton Elks sign 2nd-year linebacker Nick Anderson to 1-year extension

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ottawa Redblacks' Ryquell Armstead (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson (48) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday July 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.