ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Draisaitl looks back at journey with Oilers’ core as Edmonton looks to capture Cup

By The Canadian Press

Published

Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl (29) and Connor McDavid (97) take part in practice before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.