ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Cartoon camp from down under returns to Edmonton after COVID-19 hiatus

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Kids at the Cartoon Kingdom day camp practicing their skills on July 23, 2025. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.