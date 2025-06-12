ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Carney, Smith won’t take in Stanley Cup Game 5 in Edmonton

By The Canadian Press

Published

Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith speaks to media following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.