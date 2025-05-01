ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Canadian Red Cross shares 3 key safety tips ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week

By Adrienne Lee

Published

The Canadian Red Cross displays an example of items to include in an emergency kit on May 1, 2025. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
The Canadian Red Cross displays an example of items to include in an emergency kit on May 1, 2025. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.