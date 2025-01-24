ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Blowing snow advisory for Edmonton and area

By Josh Classen

Published

Weather warnings for the Edmonton, Alta. area for Jan. 16, 2025.
Weather warnings for the Edmonton, Alta. area for Jan. 16, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.