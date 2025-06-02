ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

B.C.’s Buck Pierce, Edmonton’s Mark Kilam to meet in their CFL head-coaching debuts

Published

Edmonton Elks general manager Ed Hervey, left, presents new head coach Mark Kilam with a jersey during a press conference in Edmonton on Monday December 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.