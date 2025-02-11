ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta gun smuggler sentenced to prison in U.S.

By Alex Antoneshyn

Published

A photo of a gun connected with straw buyer Harsimran Dhaliwal, from Sherwood Park, who was arrested in Texas in 2023 and sentenced in the U.S. in 2025 for purchasing handguns with the intention of smuggling them into Canada. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
A photo of a gun connected with straw buyer Harsimran Dhaliwal, from Sherwood Park, who was arrested in Texas in 2023 and sentenced in the U.S. in 2025 for purchasing handguns with the intention of smuggling them into Canada. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)