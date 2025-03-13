ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

After deaths of three feral cats in care, City and four employees charged

By CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Staff

Published

City charged in dead cats case The Alberta SPCA also charged four Animal Care & Control Centre employees. CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk has the story.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.