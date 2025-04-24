ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings’ offensive spree in a 6-2 win over Oilers for a 2-0 series lead

By The Associated Press

Published

Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.