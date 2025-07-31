ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘A sense of Canadian pride’: RCMP Musical Ride trots into Edmonton

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

The RCMP's Musical Ride troop is coming to Edmonton's Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Wednesday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.