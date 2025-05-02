ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘A family event that everyone can enjoy’: Butterdome Spring Craft Sale is back this weekend

By Adrienne Lee

Published

A pottery-making demonstration at the Butterdome Spring Craft Sale in Edmonton on May 2, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
A pottery-making demonstration at the Butterdome Spring Craft Sale in Edmonton on May 2, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.