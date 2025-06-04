ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

1 dead after report of shooting in southeast Edmonton: police

By Karyn Mulcahy

A 41-year-old man is dead after a report of a shooting at 16 Avenue and 65 Street SW in Edmonton on June 4, 2025. (Supplied)
