ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘You can only prepare for it’: MP-elect likens Trump’s unpredictability to weather

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Calgary Confederation MP-Elect, Corey Hogan, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about being elected to represent the riding.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.