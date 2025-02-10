ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘We should take advantage’: Food supply expert touts for more trade with Mexico to curb impact of U.S. tariffs

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Sylvain Charlebois, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the potential impact of U.S. tariffs.


















