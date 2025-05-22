ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘We need to reset the table’: Business council calls for stability following G7 Summit

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Business Council of Alberta President, Adam Legge, discusses the upcoming G7 Summit and more with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.