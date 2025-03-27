ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Trump is the lightning rod’: Polling expert says Trump weighs highest on Canadian voters minds

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist for Nanos Research, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the upcoming federal election.


















Photos

