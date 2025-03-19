ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘There are chips on the table’: Federal NDP MP talks trade war tactics heading into an election

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Federal NDP MP Heather McPherson on Alberta Primetime, March 18, 2025


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.