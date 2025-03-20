ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘That disease of the past is back’: Infectious disease specialist on increasing measles cases in Alberta

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Craig Jenne on Alberta Primetime, March 19, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.