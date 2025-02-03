ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘That Alberta Advantage has largely disappeared’: Wages lag behind other provinces in growth, report shows

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Centre for Future Work Director, Jim Stanford, discusses his recent report on Alberta wages with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.