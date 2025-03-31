ADVERTISEMENT

‘Our work isn’t done’: New CUPE Alberta president says education support workers still underpaid

CUPE Alberta President, Raj Uppal, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about recently being elected to the role.


















