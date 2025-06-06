ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Not about whipped votes’: Edmonton mayoral candidate sees benefits in party politics at municipal level

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Edmonton Mayoral Candidate, Tim Cartmell, discusses his campaign and the launch of the Better Edmonton party with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.