ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

More vaccinations needed to curb Alberta measles cases: infectious diseases expert

By Alberta Primetime

Published

University of Calgary Microbiology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases Professor, Craig Jenne, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.