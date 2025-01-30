ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Important that folks make their voices heard’: CPAWS to continue fight against coal exploration

By Alberta Primetime

CPAWS Southern Alberta Executive Director, Katie Morrison, discusses the provincial government's decision to lift the ban on coal mining.


















