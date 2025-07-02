ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

Expert says Canadians ready for increase in military funding

By Alberta Primetime

Published

University of Calgary's Jean-Christophe Boucher, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about Canada’s commitment to increase defence spending.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.