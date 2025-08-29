Alberta Primetime

Event park deal is a ‘fair and reasonable agreement,’ Sohi says

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Amarjeet Sohi discusses the recent event park deal, bike lanes, and his choice not to seek another term with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















