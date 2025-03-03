ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

Economist says provincial government likely bringing cuts to services to reach economic targets

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Concordia University Economics Professor, Moshe Lander, discusses Alberta’s 2025 budget with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.