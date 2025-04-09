ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Do you have the staff to operate them?‘: Expert says urgent care centres can help but questions remain

By Alberta Primetime

Published

University of Calgary Associate Professor, Lorian Hardcastle, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about plans to create urgent care centres.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.