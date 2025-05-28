ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Common ground’: CTV Atlantic commentator calls for empathy for Alberta

By Alberta Primetime

Published

CTV News Atlantic commentator Steve Murphy speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about perceptions of Alberta on a national level.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.