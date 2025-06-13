ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘An incredible opportunity’: G7 Summit a chance for Canadian government to build relationships

By Alberta Primetime

Published

School of Public Policy Director, Martha Hall Findlay, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis.


















